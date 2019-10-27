AG hails Bernard a ‘brilliant luminary’

Clinton Bernard served as chief justice from 1985-1995. -

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has hailed the legacy of "brilliant luminary", former chief justice Clinton Bernard who passed away yesterday at age 89.

"Chief Justice Bernard served our country and his family with pride through unstinting diligence and resilience. He stands as testimony to the indomitably of the human spirit and value of righteous ambition coming from humble beginnings ‘behind the bridge’ to sitting at the head of the judiciary, making his indelible mark upon the administration of justice," Al-Rawi said in a statement.

He said Bernard’s "foresight in daring to envision reform beginning with new civil procedure rules signalled the beginning of justice on time and stands as precedent to the new wave of reform currently afoot."

"Our country is blessed to have received his dedication and we pay tribute to his legacy."