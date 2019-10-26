Woman, son held for assault on cop

HEAD of the Financial Intelligence Bureau Supt Wendell Lucas was forced to fire a warning shot after he was assaulted by a woman and her son in a road rage incident.

According to police, Lucas, on Thursday night, was driving north along Uriah Butler Highway when a car pulled alongside him and one of the occupants shouted obscenities at him, before speeding off.

Lucas was driving an unmarked police car and turned on his sirens as he followed the vehicle which stopped near Carib Brewery, at Industrial Lane, Mt Hope. While attempting to arrest the woman and her son – the driver – they became more irate and started to attack Lucas who fired a one shot in the air.

The driver ran and left his mother who was arrested and taken to St Joseph Police Station, however, he was subsequently arrested.

The mother and son, 41 and 25, of Raffert Street, St Joseph are expected to appear in court on Tuesday. Lucas visited Eric Williams Medical Complex, Mt Hope where he was examined and given a medical certificate for injuries he suffered during the assault. Lucas is expected to charge the mother with use of obscene language while ASP Gloden will charge her and her son for assaulting an officer and other offences.