Woman shot dead in Valencia

A 20-year-old Valencia woman was shot and killed, and her boyfriend wounded, on Saturday morning.

Police report that Melissa Cain, of Thanos Drive, KP Lands, La Platta Village, was walking home with her boyfriend, Raphael Brooks, 23, when a man dressed in camouflage clothing came out if the bush and opened fire on them.

The couple ran to a house at John Lane, Zone Eight, Mt Zion, but Cain collapsed and died. Brooks, who was shot on the leg, was taken for medical attention at a health facility. The shooting occurred around 12.15 am, said police who are yet to determine a motive for the attack on the couple.