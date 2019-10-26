Used car dealers: Scrap unprofitable CNG industry

PRESIDENT of the Used Car Dealers Association Visham Babwah says government should throw in the towel and shut down the compressed natural gas (CNG) industry.

He said it is unprofitable and obsolete and those who converted their vehicles should be refunded.

Babwah’s statement follows a call by the Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA) for government to adjust the high cost of electricity for dispensing CNG, or operators may be forced to rethink their investment.

Babwah has long been a critic of CNG and an advocate for incentives and more investment in hybrid and electric vehicles.

However, he told the Newsday he is not rejoicing at the predicament in which the CNG station operators have found themselves. Babwah said he is saddened by the threat of fuel station operators wanting to pull the CNG service if government does not make it more profitable for them.

“CNG has been in this country for over 40 years and has made no headway. After 40 years, there are only about 8,000 cars with CNG. Two thousand of those are maxi-taxis the government assisted with conversion, 3,000 free kits were given away, leaving approximately 3,000 people who would have voluntarily converted their vehicles," Babwah said.

“I want to believe people were misled about the benefits of getting cheaper fuel and regular gas supply, and I believe Mr Curtis Mohammed, president of the NGC/CNG company, should refund people who converted for their investment, throw in the towel and end this CNG thing.”

The PDA, in a statement, said the electricity charges for dispensing CNG at service stations attracts a charge of $10,000 a month, but there is no similar charge for supplying liquid fuel. The dealers said they earn an average of $2.50 per $100 sale at the pumps, from which they are expected to pay employees and all other expenses.

It said, “CNG operators simply do not achieve enough volume to pay for industrial electricity and the employees who are required to dispense the product. Petroleum dealers cannot continue to satisfy these expectations with the current margins and those in the CNG business will have to reconsider their investment.”

Babwah also asked why, when fuel subsidy was removed for super and premium gas, government is still pumping $2 billion into funding the CNG initiative, which is benefiting only one company, which has a monopoly on the CNG business.

“Government has taken away the subsidy for liquid fuel that was benefiting all citizens, complaining that it was costing between $2 and $3 billion a year, but you are pumping a similar sum into CNG, which is benefiting a single company. Citizens are getting a raw deal.”

He said CNG is a bi-fuel business, meaning it uses two fuels, liquid and CNG, so if CNG stations are no longer available people could revert to liquid fuel, rip out their CNG kits and throw them away because they would be of no use.