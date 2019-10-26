2 held in overnight exercise
A St Helena couple is in police custody after a gun, ammunition and camouflage clothing were found at their home last night.
Police said members of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) carried out exercises between 3 pm and 10 pm in Cunupia, where they went to an apartment at Wall Street, St Helena.
While searching the house, police found a Glock 45 caliber pistol with 30 rounds of ammunition, double drum magazine, a marijuana grinder and two pairs of camouflage pants.
Police also found and seized a silver Nissan Sylphy car with false identification plates.
A man and woman, ages 41 and 40 respectively, were detained and taken to the Central Police Station where they are assisting investigators from the Stolen Vehicles Squad.
