Top seeds sound warning at Subway Tennis

THE TOP seeds at the Subway Junior Tennis Tournament 2019 sounded a warning when action began at Trinidad Country Club in Maraval, yesterday.

In the boys 10-and-Under singles, first seed Brian Harricharan defeated Scott Abraham 6-1, third seed Connor Carrington got past Jovan Garibana 6-1 and fourth seed Nirva Dougdeen outlasted Sebastian Plimmer 6-0.

In the boys 12-and-Under singles, second seed Daniel Rahaman was a 4-0, 4-0 winner over Tallon Western and fourth seed Yeshowah Campbell-Smith defeated Aaron Subero 5-3, 4-0.

The favourites also got off to a strong start in the girls 10-and-Under singles with top seed Shiloh Walker getting past Abba Campbell-Smith 6-2 and second seed Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith eased past Khloe Kirton 6-0.

Second seed Eva Pasea whipped Isabelle Plimmer 4-0, 4-0 in the girls 12-and-Under singles.

Round robin matches were expected to be played yesterday and today, with the top players advancing to the knock-out phase tomorrow and Monday.

OTHER RESULTS –

Boys 10-and-Under Singles: Alexander Rampaul def Nicholas Abraham 6-5; Alex Sharma def Darius Rahaman 6-2.

Boys 14-and-Under Singles: Beckham Sylvester def Declan Sheppard 4-2, 5-3; James Hadden def Zachery Byng 4-2, 4-0.

Girls 12-and-Under Singles: Gabriella Prince def Neila Maraj 4-0, 4-2; Brianna Harricharan def Naomi Ali 4-0, 4-1; Madeline D'Arcy def Kate Broughton 4-1, 4-2.

Boys 12-and-Under Singles: Deron Dumas def Dylan Boocock 4-2, 4-1.

Girls 10-and-Under Singles: Elyse Ferguson def Reena Dougdeen 6-2.