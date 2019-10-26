Tim, whythe delay?

THE EDITOR: I was listening to Dr Tim Gopeesingh’s contribution during the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representative on the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) system.

If Gopeesingh was so interested in the programme, can he please tell me why the La Goya ECCE Centre on Caura Royal Road, which was finished before the general election of 2010, was not utilised until 2015?

Every time I pass by this school, the Red House and the Brian Lara Academy, I am reminded of the vindictiveness of some politicians.

ME RODRIGUEZ

Trincity