The ‘true’ facts about Desalcott

THE EDITOR: These are the “true” facts regarding the desalination company.

In 1999 WASA contracted Desalcott to supply 109,000 cubic metres of water a day for 20 years to companies in the Pt Lisas Industrial Estate. WASA sells the water at a profit.

In 2012 the WASA 60 per cent increase was to supply residents of south Trinidad. Desalcott is privately owned hence no funds were taken from the Treasury for construction or operation.

WASA, in common with T&TEC and other state bodies, is losing millions not because of funds paid to Desalcott, but because its rates are too low economically and relative to other similar regional companies. For political reasons rates have not been increased since 1993.

The Pt Lisas companies rely on Desalcott. The Rowley administration has been successful in negotiating increases in state revenue from multinational companies. Clearly it can do the same with the Pt Lisas companies.

From a purely apolitical viewpoint, the burning question is why did not those who are critical of Desalcott take steps to improve the country’s water supply when they had the authority? Why only recently has there been a push to stop leakage?

CLIFFORD ANDREWS

Woodbrook