Students shine at Sanfest contests

Joshua Ramcallian from the Open Bible High school performs An Animated World at the NGC San Fernando Junior Arts Festival (SANFEST) in the Monologue (Dialect/Standard English) category at the Creative Arts centre San Fernando, on Friday. - Lincoln Holder

There was high drama in south Trinidad when students from 11 secondary schools took to the stage in competition.

Students from Port of Spain, Rio Claro, Princes Town and San Fernando participated in the 49th annual San Fernando Junior Arts Festival (Sanfest) yesterday.

The competition, sponsored by the National Gas Company (NGC), was held at the Creative Arts Centre, San Fernando. Students explored various topics as they competed in monologue and storytelling contests.

Among the schools were St George’s College, Fyzabad Secondary, Vessigny Secondary, ASJA Girls' College, Open Bible High School, Malabar Secondary, Arima North Secondary, St Francois Girls' College, Holy Faith Convent (Penal), and Princes Town West Secondary.

Adjudicator Tafar Lewis complimented the students, saying this year it was clear the competitors gave their best performances in both categories.

“We can see that students and teachers did a lot of work in preparing for Sanfest and this is commendable.”

While everyone cannot place first, she said, students should be proud, as the level of competition has risen, a clear indication that schools are working hard in the performing arts.

Joshua Ramcallian, 12, of the Open Bible High School, stole the show with his story Granny Wisdom. He explored the warnings of his grandmother and the stick she used to discipline him. Ramcallian also took part in the monologue contest, with An Animated World.

Sarafina Lewis of Malabar Secondary School was also popular with the crowd when she did Look at Me. Lewis spoke about wearing brand-name clothing and shoes but not having an education. Her narrator searched for a job, hoping her good looks would be enough but was turned down and she decided to study hard and earn herself an education.

Meaganne Marcus of St Francois College was a crowd favourite when she did Talk About Lie, That is Lie. Marcus spoke about the longtime days when a child was easily fooled into believing whatever this or her parents said. She spoke about her parents telling her that her father had an accident and suffered from amnesia and this is why she could not see him. "The truth is he has another family and Mammy did not want to say that," she said.

Caitlyn La Caille of Malabar Secondary explored the topic of drugs and students who use drugs in her monologue, Pain Killers.

Shipharah Lewis of Arima North Secondary dealt with delinquent parents in her monologue Take Dat. Lewis spoke about being introduced to alcohol, cigarettes and sex by her parents, who encouraged her to try them.

Anthony Alleyne, 13, had the crowd cheering when he did the story The Beauty Contest. He described the scenario of an overweight young woman wanting to enter the Miss Compass competition. He demonstrated a fat person trying to walk in style but falling down instead.

Acacie Le Maitre-Joseph and Arianna Jordan represented St George's College. Maitre-Joseph dealt with incest when she came onstage with a teddy bear given to her by her father.

Sanfest will run until November 17. Endorsed by the Ministry of Education, it is open to primary and secondary school students to compete in the visual, literary and performing arts.