Prisons looking to stay top in Super League

PRISONS FC will be looking to stay top of the standings, in the Terminix Super League, when they entertain Petit Valley/Diego Martin United tomorrow at the YTC Ground in Arouca from 3.30 pm.

Prisons FC have 10 points from four games, with UTT and Police next on nine points each.

UTT are on a bye, and Police will be away to Metal X Erin FC tomorrow, at the Erin Recreation Ground, from 5.30 pm.

In other matches tomorrow (both starting at 3.30 pm), RSSR FC will oppose Bethel United at the Hasely Crawford Stadium Training Field, Mucurapo and Queen’s Park will tackle San Fernando Giants at the St Mary’s Ground, St Clair.

Two games are on today’s agenda, with Club Sando Uprising Youths facing FC Santa Rosa at the Guapo Recreation Ground from 6.30 pm and, at 7 pm, Matura ReUnited will square off against Guaya United at the Matura Recreation Ground.