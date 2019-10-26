Out as a candidate, but Mason hoping to return as mayor

Abdon Mason, mayor of Point Fortin. -

POINT FORTIN mayor Abdon Mason is out of the December 2, local government election race. He has been replaced by a new candidate, Lyndon Harris, for the electoral district of Techier/Point Fortin.

While he was hoping his party may have had a change of heart after his political leader Dr Keith Rowley ordered the district to go back and present alternative candidates during the screening process in July, Mason was still holding out hope for his selection.

While he subscribes to the view that when politics gives you it’s command and tells you to go, “you have to take up your jahaji bundle and go”, he is still hoping to come through the back door to serve the Borough.

“If my score card is reviewed, I think I stand an outside chance of becoming alderman and mayor again. But that is entirely up to the leadership,” he said on Monday.

Mason is the only candidate in the People’s National Movement (PNM) controlled Borough line-up not selected. There have been no changes in the line-up for the other districts, as the five incumbents – deputy mayor Kennedy Richards (Hollywood), Reynold Carrington (Newlands/Mahaica), Kwesi Thomas (Egypt Village), Leslie Pascall, (New Village), Bryana Fortune-John (Cap-de-Ville/Fanny Village) – have been given the nod to contest the elections.

Mason said he respects and endorses the PNM screening process to select the best possible candidate for the job.

“I did not pass it this time, but I don’t think this is the end of my political career,” he said.

Although disappointed, he said, “I remain very committed, ready and willing and available to serve this party which I believe is the only political option for TT.”

He has been on the campaign trail with his successor and with some of the other candidates who have done tremendous service to the Borough in the last term, “in an effort to deliver TT to the best possible state.”

He said he has already passed on projects he would have submitted for the district in the next fiscal year to Harris with the hope he would push for their implementation.

He is predicting the PNM will again be victorious in the December elections, making a clean sweep of Point Fortin once again.