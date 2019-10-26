ODPM updates public on Piparo mud volcano

One of the huge cracks leading to the Piparo mud volcano. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON -

OWING to increased geological activity at the Piparo mud volcano for the past month, National Security Minister Stuart Young has directed the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) to lead planning and preparation efforts.

A release from the ministry on Thursday said the ODPM has been working with the ministry’s acting permanent secretary Penelope Bradshaw-Niles and the Rural Development and Local Government Ministry.

The ODPM is also working with the Petroleum Studies Unit and the Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies (UWI), other key agencies and the residents of Piparo. The aim is to develop a comprehensive emergency plan, early warning systems and community response mechanisms.

The release said, “Through ongoing dialogue, planning and training, the residents are now more empowered and better prepared to respond in the event the mud volcano erupts, as well as any other hazard they may face.”

The release gave a breakdown of some of the events relating to the volcano.

The disaster management units have held several community emergency response team training sessions. These were to equip residents with disaster emergency response skills such as search and rescue, fire safety and basic disaster medical management.

The ODPM also reportedly co-ordinated several briefings in the community. Residents were updated at two community meetings on Saturday.

They were told about the volcano’s activities as well as first responders’ capabilities,resources available to support them,primary and secondary evacuation routes and the location of shelters.

The release also said, “On Sunday residents on the western side of the volcano installed and tested a rudimentary siren as an early warning device. This device will be used to alert the community in the event of an eruption or any other community emergency.”

It added that on Wednesday, ODPM staff did a walk-through of secondary evacuation routes in the area. Two areas in Hosein Trace have been identified as muster points.

ODPM CEO Maj Gen (ret’d) Rodney Smart and senior geoscientist at UWI Xavier Moonan attended the meetings. Among others present were the ODPM’s regional co-ordinator and lead co-ordinator for the Piparo Initiative Eric Mackie, planning and development officer Muhammed Anwar Baksh and regional co-ordinator Navindra Persad.