Naps look to maintain SSFL lead

DEFENDING Shell/First Citizens Secondary School Football League (SSFL) Premier Division champions Naparima College, can move a step closer towards retaining their coveted crown on home turf at Lewis Street, San Fernando, today when they face sixth-placed San Juan North (20 pts) from 3.30 pm.

Naps are four points ahead of their closest rivals, St Anthony’s (26 pts). Having dropped points courtesy a 0-0 result against southern rivals and third-ranked, Presentation San Fernando (26 pts) on Wednesday, Naparima are intent on bouncing back after their mid-week stumble. However, Presentation San Fernando have a game in hand.

Naps’ drawn result provided the St Anthony’s ‘Tigers’ with a golden opportunity to put pressure on the league leaders. However, they were handed a 4-0 whipping from San Juan North to keep them at bay and four points beyond the reigning champions. Naparima though, must tread carefully against San Juan as they have proven to be a reckoning force on the competitive circuit.

The ‘Tigers’ are also expected to face a tough test today as they play host to fifth-placed Carapichaima East (22 pts) while ‘Pres’ locks horns with Malick (13 pts).

Fourth-ranked East Mucurapo (24 pts) are also expected to bring on the firepower against St Augustine (13 pts) as they can still manage a top-three finish, if St Anthony’s and Presentation falter today.

In other matches, mid-table Pleasantville (14 pts) would do battle against the St Benedict’s, the La Romain ‘Lions’ (13 pts) at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, Trinity Moka (seven points) host Trinity East (12 pts) and the relegated St Mary’s (seven points) travel to Tobago to meet the struggling Speyside (11 pts).

The 2019 SSFL Premier Division season concludes on Wednesday with the final round of matches.

STANDINGS

P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

Naparima*12*9*3*0*30*10*30

St Anthony's*12*8*2*2*37*15*26

Presentation San F'do*11*8*2*1*26*6*26

East Mucurapo*12*7*3*2*27*11*24

Carapichaima East*12*6*4*2*22*16*22

San Juan North Sec*12*6*2*4*30*10*20

QRC*12*6*1*4*22*26*19

Pleasantville Sec*12*4*2*6*15*17*14

St Augustine Sec*12*3*4*5*27*24*13

Malick Sec*13*4*1*8*20*27*13

St Benedict's*12*4*1*7*14*21*13

Trinity East*13*3*3*6*14*19*12

Speyside*12*3*2*7*18*37*11

Trinity Moka*12*2*1*7*16*41*7

St Mary's College*12*1*1*10*5*43*4