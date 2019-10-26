Khan stars in Red Force trial

TT Redforce leg spinner Imran Khan. -

IMRAN Khan showed his potential with the bat ahead of the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup with a half century in a TT Red Force trial match at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, yesterday.

After rain frustrated the players earlier this week, clear skies greeted the players at the venue yesterday. Tion Webster and Joshua Da Silva got the Imran Khan XI off to a strong start putting on 49 for the first wicket. However, when Webster fell for 38 and Da Silva for 21, a middle-order collapse followed. The Khan XI were 78/2 in the 14th over, before slumping to 113/6 after 25 overs.

In came Khan and, with some help from Jason Mohammed and Akiel Cooper, steered the Khan XI to a competitive total of 248 all out in 49.4 overs. Khan and Mohammed put on 37 for the seventh wicket, before Mohammed fell for 30. Khan then found another able partner in Cooper as the pair added 76 runs for the eighth wicket. Khan topscored with 66 off 65 balls with seven fours and Cooper pitched in with 30. Odean Smith (3/37) and Mark Deyal (3/42) and Terrance Hinds (3/55) were all among the wickets.

In reply, Ottley XI were dismissed for 206 all out in 40.2 overs. Keagan Simmons and Kyle Hope got the Ottley XI off to positive start but, when Hope fell for 32, wickets fell regularly. Simmons topscored with 41 off 42 deliveries with six sixes and one six, and Ewart Nicholson contributed 33. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was the best bowler taking 3/19 and legspinner Kissoondath Magram grabbed 2/22.

The regional 50-over tournament starts on November 6 with matches in St Kitts and Trinidad.

SUMMARISED SCORES: KHAN XI 248 (49.4 overs) – Imran Khan 66, Tion Webster 38, Jason Mohammed 30, Akiel Cooper 30; Odean Smith 3/37, Mark Deyal 3/42, Terrance Hinds 3/55 vs OTTLEY XI 206 (40.2 overs) – Keagan Simmons 41, Ewart Nicholson 33, Kyle Hope 32; Akeal Hosein 3/19, Kissoondath Magram 2/22. Khan XI won by 42 runs.