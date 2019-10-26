Fishing Pond Big 8 kicks off today

Gremio player/manager Ashky Charles, left, 2018 winner of the Fishing Pond Football League, alongside organiser Prakash Ramkissoon. -

The Big 8 of the Fishing Pond Football League kicks off today with knockout action at the North Oropouche Recreation Ground.

Group B table toppers Boys Town, who were unbeaten in five matches, will face Fishing Pond United today at 7pm. Boys Town, the losing finalists for the last three years, are keen to overcome the hurdle this year and have been playing like bona fide title challengers this year.

On Monday, Group A winners Seed of Greatness meet Pinto United at 6.30 pm and North Oropouche face Manzanilla Challengers two hours later.

The Big 8 encounter between defending champions Gremio and Dream Team is not yet scheduled.

Gremio, who look to be finding form at the right time after starting the tournament slowly, will meet a youthful and new-look Dream Team. Missing a number of notable past players, Dream Team are definitely the underdogs but Gremio will be wary of the bite of this young and hungry group.