Ex-chief justice Clinton Bernard dies at 89

Retired Chief Justice Clinton Bernard at the launch of his autobiography Beyond the Bridge at Castle Killarney (formerly Stollymeyer's Castle) on August 19, 2018. -

TWO WEEKS after the passing of former chief justice Satnarine Sharma, another retired chief justice has died.

Clinton Bernard, 89, who was chief justice from 1985 to 1995, passed away at his Westmoorings home just before noon on Saturday. He chaired the commission of enquiry into the Piarco International Airport affair, surrounding former prime minister Basdeo Panday's London bank account

At the launch of his autobiography Beyond the Bridge, in August 2018, Bernard said he felt hurt when the government failed to increase the pension of retired judges back in 2014, but he had forgiven them.

“This may not go down well, but I have to say it because it is something that has hurt me to the bone. I’ve lived with it for 24 to 25 years. But I’m mentioning it now so that you will appreciate how hurt I have been over this,” Bernard told his audience during the launch at Stollmeyer's Castle, Port of Spain.

Bernard was born in East Port of Spain in 1930, the second youngest of 12, and was first a teacher before becoming a lawyer and was called to the bar in 1961. His three-decade long career was often spent defending and interpreting TT's untested Constitution.

His “pivotal” judgments on aspects of local jurisprudence still resonate in judgements today, retired Justice of Appeal Margot Warner said in her review of Beyond the Bridge.

“They were not for personal aggrandisement but to give hope to the hopeless and marginalised, that social conditions were not a barrier to success,” she said.

Bernard had thanked his wife Angela, who long before his appointment as chief justice, predicted the outcome – behind his first photo dressed in his lawyer’s robes in 1961, Angela had scribbled “Future Chief Justice.”

On Friday, members of the Judiciary paid tribute to Sharma, who died on October 9 at home after ailing for some time with cancer.