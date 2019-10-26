Dillon: Red Force players a fit bunch

Mervyn Dillon -

COACH of the TT Red Force, Mervyn Dillon, says he has tried to bring a level of fitness and proper diet, as the squad continues to prepare for the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup, which bowls off in St Kitts and Trinidad on November 6.

Dillon, who was hired as the Red Force coach in January, said he pays a lot of attention to fitness and diet as he believes it will improve on the team’s performances.

Dillon said yesterday, “When I took over the team one of the things that I observed, which I think was the primary concern for me, was the fitness levels. We have seen a lot of improvement and we just did a fitness test, so we will get the results of that so then we will be able to gauge the levels of improvement.”

The coach is impressed with the current crop. “The guys that have been around they have all improved and that is great for me...it shows up in our game why we are not able to perform in the longer versions because we lose that fight because of their lack of fitness. And, for me, that was key to try (and improve) and it is a continuous process.”

A fit athlete will lead to strong performances according to Dillon. “I believe once you are fit your entire game improves and we need to pay attention to that fitness. Having said that, fitness and dieting goes together and if your diet is bad, it is a lot harder to get fit. Something that we don’t focus on at all is our diet and what we eat. Like I tell the guys they pay more attention to the gas they put in their cars than the food that they put in their body. It is very vital in terms of your mental capability that you have a proper diet. Is to get the right people in to help them to understand this.”

Dillon said because he grew up in Toco he was always among the fitter players.

“As a little boy growing up in Toco I understood how healthy I was when I got into the West Indies team and the things that doctors would have said. It is just things I have learnt on my journey and it is just to impart it on the youngsters and let them understand that, as easy as it is to pull in and buy some fast food, it is important (to eat properly).”

Dillon said India’s captain Virat Kohli is an example of staying fit and healthy.