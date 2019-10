“Washer” gunned down in Cocorite

A 27-year-old Cocorite man was killed at his home on Friday evening.

According to police, around 6.15 pm, residents heard gunshots and found Jeremy Clayton bleeding, outside his home. Clayton, who was also known as Jason Villafana and "Washer", was taken to the St James Medical Complex but was declared dead on arrival.

Clayton lived at Waterhole, Cocorite