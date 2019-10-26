Beware rough seas for Divali holidays

A family enjoys a day at Store Bay, Tobago. The TT Met Service has issued a week-long advisory for rough seas from Sunday until next Saturday. FILE PHOTO -

Be careful on the beaches and out at sea this long Divali holiday weekend, and for the week, as huge waves and coastal flooding are forecast, according to the TT Met Service (TTMS).

A yellow alert advisory takes effect on Sunday until November 2, TTMS said in a bulletin.

"Long-period north-easterly swells are forecast to affect near shore activity in northern, sheltered and to a lesser extent eastern coastal areas. Effects are usually in the form of occasional battering waves, which can lead to disruption to sea bathing and other near shore coastal activities.

"In some cases, mild coastal flooding and damage/erosion is also possible. Spring tides are also in effect, which will enhance near-shore impacts during high tides," the advisory states.

"Sea bathers, fishermen, and small craft operators should carefully monitor near shore coastal sea conditions and exercise caution along affected areas. Be alert for dangerous breaking waves and currents."

The TTMS urges sea bathers to follow the instructions of lifeguards and to monitor updates at it's website – www.metoffice.gov.tt, and the Office of Disaster Preparedness website – www.odpm.gov.tt.