Another opposition senator kicked out

Opposition Senator Taharqa Obika,

THE day after Opposition Senator Khadijah Ameen was put out of the Senate during the budget debate, Opposition Senator Taharqa Obika was put out by Senate Vice President Nigel De Freitas.

The incident occurred yesterday during the contribution of Parliamentary Secretary in the Agriculture Ministry Avinash Singh, who was speaking of the issues with the UNC’s Life Sport programme. When the crosstalk became too loud De Freitas rose and intervened.

“Senator, senator, senator, senator, senator. Please. So, again I am on my feet. In the course of any debate there is going to be quips and barbs thrown. That is the nature of a debate. Hypocrisy does not look good on anyone. If you throwing you must be able to take.” While De Freitas was admonishing the chamber, Obika continued to speak.

“The p – Senator Obika, Senator Obika, please leave this chamber,” he said. “Please leave this chamber now. Leave this chamber now. Senator Obika, exit the chamber and do not return until I tell you to return.”

Obika then left the chamber.

“Suspension,” one government member said.

De Freitas continued: “Members, I am on my feet. There will be silence in this chamber. I will not tolerate this behaviour, period.

“We have been going quite fine in day one and day two. This is the final day of the budget debate in TT. I will repeat myself – members will make contributions and there will be passion, emotion when they’re doing so, from both sides. This is why we maintain silence when a member is making their contribution, so that this level of decorum does not drop.

“Going forward, as the Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries makes his contribution, no one is to interrupt him. Continue.”

Singh thanked De Freitas and said, “I know the truth offends and the facts will be placed on the record for the population to see.”

On Thursday Ameen was asked “to take a walk and come back in ten minutes” after her repeated crosstalk during the contribution of Government Senator Foster Cummings.