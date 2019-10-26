$200 million in farmers’ flood compensation

Avinash Singh, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries.

FARMERS have received close to $200 million in compensation for flooding since 2014, reported Parliamentary Secretary in the Agriculture Ministry Avinash Singh.

He was contributing to budget debate in the Senate yesterday.

He said from 2014 to date, taxpayers have expended $130 million in incentives to the farming population. Singh said farmers like himself are very shy to publish their profitability or that they received a cheque from the Agriculture Ministry after buying a brand-new truck or tractor or for flood compensation grant.

Singh said there were people in this country claiming to represent farmers in farming organisations, “But when I looked, it is a one-man team or a one-lady team, representing nobody.

“Who are these persons representing? Where is their membership?”

He said ministry records show there is a population of just over 30,000 active farmers, of whom 23,204 are registered and 10,000 unregistered but on a database. Claims that only one per cent of the farming population is registered, he said, is “Cambridge Analytica fake news propaganda and misinformation.

“The records show 77 per cent of the farmers in this country are registered, bona fide farmers.”

He also criticised the UNC administration, saying every single contract it had issued issued had some discrepancy or inflated cost. Contractors did not become millionaires under the UNC, but billionaires, he said, including SIS which received $2 billion in work.

Singh also criticised the UNC for “crumbling” the cocoa sector.