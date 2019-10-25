Young murder accused recaptured

An inmate of the Youth Training Centre, who escaped while being taken to a Best Village event at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain last year, has been recaptured.

Police said Mnason Ranjassingh was found hiding in a house at Rincon Road, Las Cuevas at around 4.50 am on Friday. Ranjassingh, who escaped legal custody on July 14, 2018, is accused of murder and was awaiting trial. Two men who were in the house with him have been arrested for harbouring him and have been taken to the Central Police Station.