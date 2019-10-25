Vote PNM or else PDP: THA workers threatened for elections

Progressive Democratic Patriots leader Watson Duke, left, and minority councillor Faith BYisrael, allege THA employees are being threatened to vote PNM or be fired. - ELIZABETH GONZALES

The Progressive Democratic Patriots is claiming Tobago House of Assembly (THA) workers are being threatened with termination letters if they don't vote for the PNM in next year's election. Minority councillor Faith BYisrael, who was speaking alongside her PDP leader, Watson Duke, made the allegation during a press conference on Wednesday.

BYisrael said, “This is a serious issue. This is an issue that is very disturbing, because we are in the republic of Trinidad and Tobago, which is a democratic state that allows all person over the age of 18 to make their personal choice about who they wish to vote for or whether they will vote or not."

She told the media most of the complaints are from the Unemployment Relief Programme (URP) and Community Based Environment Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) workers. She said some THA employees have also made similar claims.

“This is not a decision that should be made under threat. This is not a decision that should be made where your bread and butter is being threatened. It is disturbing and we are asking everyone...doing this to please stop.”

BYisrael described this allegations as “modern-day slavery” where Tobagonians are threatened dismissal and promised employment for election votes.

“Those who are scared, when we talk to them, you can hear the fright in their voices, because they really have been threatened. When they get calls from certain numbers they are hesitant to answer because they feel their phones are being tapped and they will be heard talking to members of the minority."

She said the PDP isn’t surprised by these threats and alleged this tactic was employed in the 2017 THA election.

“Just before the 2017 election, the PNM was voted in and right after the elections they called in the URP people and sent many of them home for months. It was only after we started to ask why are these people home was when they called them back in and only gave them ten days on and ten off. It was only last month they promised to give them full employment.

“This is people’s bread and butter and they know that if they speak out, then it can really happen."

When asked how many workers complained of receiving threats, BYisrael did not want to give a number.

She told votersthe election process is secure and confidential and called on all of Tobago to vote against the ruling administration.

“If the PNM. who has been in power for 21 years...are the ones threatening you to keep them as your slave owners...if you vote against them, they will be voted out and they will have no opportunity to continue enslaving and threatening you.”