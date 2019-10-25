UWI honours Prof Ramkissoon

Professor Emeritus Harold Ramkissoon delivers his acceptance speech after receiving an honorary doctorate from the UWI at their Faculty of Science & Technology - Food & Agriculture graduation ceremony yesterday. - Elliot Francois

PROF Harold Ramkissoon expressed concern over climate change on Thursday as he received an honorary doctorate from the University of the West Indies.

Ramkissoon, a distinguished lecturer, researcher, scholar and mathematician, received the honour in front of hundreds of graduates, during the first of two ceremonies held at UWI, St Augustine.

He urged the graduates – echoing the words university chancellor Robert Bermudez, who spoke before him – to tackle the most dire issues which "threaten the existence of mankind," such as climate change.

"I am a deeply worried man," he said. "We must move with a greater sense of urgency to restore the good health of our planet or suffer greater, dire consequences."

Of his doctorate, he said, tongue in cheek, "I am particularly pleased, Mr Chancellor, that this honour is bestowed on me pre-, rather than post."

Giving the context of his long academic journey, Ramkissoon said it began under difficult circumstances, as he was born the first of 11 children in the countryside of Tabaquite. He said he knew at an early age that education was the way out.

"But that was easier said than done," he explained. "There were major challenges. The odds were simple against me. Secondary education was then not free and tertiary education, very costly.

"However, with determination, resilience, a strong work ethic and a sense of focus, I went on to Presentation San Fernando, and then to Mona campus (UWI)..."

Ramkissoon went on to obtain a PhD in Canada before returning to the Caribbean.

The degree represents just one of many honours Ramkissoon has received for his many academic publications and other works. He was awarded the first Caricom Science Award (jointly with Jamaican Dr Raymond Wright), the Chaconia Gold national award, the Academic Gold Medal of Simon Bolivar University in Venezuela, as well as the key to the city of Havana, Cuba.

The conferral of the honorary doctorate, he said, "confirms that to some measure my objective has been achieved.

"Today, I am pleased to say that here in the Caribbean, we have a strong, vibrant science culture."

Graduation ceremonies at the St Augustine Campus continue today and tomorrow, with a morning and evening ceremony on both days. Former Central Bank governor Ewart Williams is set to receive an honorary doctorate during this afternoon's ceremony.

A number of valedictorians will deliver farewell messages on behalf of the graduating classes.

The Open Campus and Cave Hill Campus graduation ceremonies were held on October 12 and 19, respectively. Mona Campus will host ceremonies next Friday and Saturday.