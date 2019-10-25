UNC senator put out of budget debate

Opposition Senator Khadijah Ameen PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PARLIAMENT

OPPOSITION Senator and UNC deputy political leader Khadijah Ameen was put out of the Senate briefly yesterday.

Ameen was put out for comments she made during the budget contribution of Government Senator Foster Cummings. As he began his contribution, Cummings delivered "breaking news" that the UNC had withdrawn its injunction to block the sale of Petrotrin's refinery in Pointe-a-Pierre to Patriotic Energies and Technologies Company Ltd. The company is wholly owned by the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU).

Ameen and other opposition senators appeared upset when government senators scoffed that some people were trying to mislead the public that the UNC was not involved in that matter.

Cummings went further, citing the withdrawal of UNC candidate Clint Davis and UNC councillor Khubal Paltoo from the party. He reminded senators that Davis withdrew because the UNC was bringing the injunction against the OWTU.

"A councillor/candidate have the UNC on its heels. The UNC is on the run," Cummings taunted opposition senators.

"How much you pay him?" Ameen shouted back.

Senate Vice-President Nigel De Freitas cautioned all senators he would request some of them leave the chamber if their outbursts continued.

Cummings, who is PNM general secretary, continued to slam the UNC. He said some UNC members threw out founder Basdeo Panday in their "hunger for power" and proved to be the worst government TT had ever seen. He declared the UNC had not changed.

"Call an election," Ameen quipped.

"Wait until it is called. Don't rush to eat. Your licks is booked," Cummings replied.

After describing the UNC as acting like "Chicken Licken and Hen Len" spreading doom and gloom to the population, Cummings said the UNC showed it is "not cut out for government and they are not doing so well in opposition."

After Ameen dismissed Cummings' statements from her seat, De Freitas stood up and told her "to take a walk and come back in ten minutes." Ameen obeyed his instructions.

"I will deal with him (Cummings) tomorrow," Ameen said as she left the chamber.

"You will deal with no one while I am here" De Freitas told Ameen. She returned to the chamber a short time later.