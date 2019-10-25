TT face Grenada in CFU U-14 Series opener

TT Under-14 girls team will face Grenada in the second game of a double-header today, to commence the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Under 14 Girls Challenge Series, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva from 7 pm. Cuba take on Suriname in the earlier match from 5 pm.

The tournament is part of CFU’s development initiative and is intended to give exposure to the women’s game in the region with a total of 22 teams contest groups in Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, St Kitts/Nevis and TT.

“This competition follows last year’s Women’s Challenge Series and drills down on the CFU’s commitment to grassroots football generally and the advancement of the women’s game specifically,” said CFU president Randolph Harris.

TT coach Marlon Charles said, “We are excited about the tournament. The players are very keen to take the pitch knowing that is a developmental tournament. The opportunity for them is an enormous one.”

Admission at the gates is $25.

TT squad –

Goalkeepers: Sadiel Antoine, Mikaela Yearwood

Defenders: Faith Alexander, J’eleisha Alexander, Jeniceia Benjamin, Angel Berot, Carissa Cowan, Akia Morris, Gamie Waldron

Midfielders: Rasheeda Archer, Arie Bhagan, Orielle Martin, Talia Martin, Mikayla St Clair, Twinkle Thomas, Jewel Benjamin Edmond

Strikers: Nikita Jackson, Breana Smith