Top cop meets COP

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith met with members of the Congress of the People (COP) to discuss security concerns in light of the upcoming local government and general elections.

A media release yesterday said the meeting was part of Griffith’s plan to meet with all relevant political parties ahead of the local government elections on December 2.

Griffith also said it was important for the police to get information and be aware of all political parties before a rally so that adequate manpower was allocated to ensure the safety and security of candidates and supporters.