THA: School returns to normal today

Scarborough Secondary School, Tobago, is expected to enjoy normal operations today.

This from the Division of Education, Innovation and Energy, which is headed by Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles.

A statement from the division late yesterday said senior members of its management met with representatives of the school, including the TTUTA staff representative and it was agreed the school would have normal operations today.

The school was the focus of attention this week when a putrid, burning scent on Tuesday led to the evacuation of Block A.

School officials later learnt the scent was caused by the overheating of lighting fixtures along the block. David Thomas, PRO, Tobago Division, TT Fire Service, told Newsday an investigation revealed a failure of the electrical system for the fixtures.

Charles later told a news conference at the Mt Irvine Bay Resort on Wednesday he was advised all of the remedial works on the block were completed.

“I believe that all of the remedial works are completed because at about some minutes after three (on Wednesday afternoon), a final set of works at Block A were 95 per cent complete and since we are talking installation of LED lights replacing the fluorescent fixtures, it is reasonable to conclude that those works are completed,” he had said.

Charles said given the location of the school, the ballasts and ends of some of the fixtures tended to rust.

“So, what we did was to take the opportunity, instead of just replacing the fluorescent fixtures with new fluorescent fixtures, we move one time to LED fixtures, which do not carry ballasts and which, of course, are more durable and safer.” The division, in the statement, said the meeting discussed an updated report from the TT Fire Services, Tobago Division, produced yesterday.

The report, the division said, indicated a further assessment was conducted at the Scarborough Secondary School on Tuesday, in the company of the electrical contractor, personnel from the T&TEC, Schools Supervisor 1 Phillip Rochford and Divisional Fire Officer Thomas. The report recommended the electrical system throughout the building, beginning at the service main, be comprehensively evaluated and the anomalies identified and corrected on a phased basis to avoid the disruption of classes.

It added the corrective measures taken must be inspected and passed by the Electrical Inspectorate on a phased basis as well as to minimise the disruption of classes. The report also recommended all outstanding requirements, which were issued, as it relates to fire and life safety measures, employed therein, are implemented.

The Electrical Inspectorate is expected to visit the school today.

“The Inspectorate has given the assurance that there will be no disruption to classes.”