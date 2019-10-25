Strike Back catches 170 criminals

National Security Minister Stuart Young.

NATIONAL Security Minister, Stuart Young, on Wednesday declared that Operation Strike Back 2 "has led to the arrest of well over 170 criminals and the prosecution of many of them." Young was contributing to the budget debate in the Senate. He attributed this success to the efforts of law-enforcement agencies supported by critical anti-crime legislation passed in Parliament.

He told senators that simple amendments made to the anti-gang, firearms and bail legislation are giving the police and other law-enforcement agencies "a critically important advantage in the fight against crime."

Under the anti-gang legislation, Young said four alleged gang leaders were arrested. He said the court granted detention orders for these people and "that allowed us to put all the evidence to the criminals while they were still under a period of arrest. Under the advice of the DPP they were charged and now they are not out on bail."

He said the Bail Amendment (No2) Bill 2019, which was laid in the Senate on Wednesday, will strengthen the police's ability to deal with ecstacy and zesser pills and continue to crackdown on illegal firearms. Young, who is also Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP, then related "a ridiculous scenario" in which one of his constituents was arrested with nine AR-15 assault rifles.

The AR-15 is a lightweight semi-automatic rifle which has featured in mass shootings in the United States in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Young described it as "a machine designed for war." He said the first time this person appeared in court, he was granted bail by a magistrate. He said the bail bill, which the Senate will debate at a later date, is designed to prevent these kinds of circumstances.

Young said it was unacceptable for the police to be arresting criminals through various exercises "and then having them spill back on to the streets straight away."

"We need a fighting chance and that is what we will be asking for."

The acquistion of 200 motorcycles for the police from the Chinese government was identified by Young as an example of the PNM rebuilding partnerships with foreign governments that were damaged by its PP predecessor. He also thanked the US government for the provision ofdogs for the police and prison service K-9 units. Government, Young continued, approved $70 million to the police for vehicles. He disclosed this sum caters for boats for the new police marine branch. Young said Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith has advised him this unit will be operational within the next two months.

Plans to establish an air unit to support the police, TT Defence Force and intelligence agencies are under way. Young said this unit, which will be run by the Air Guard, will include helicopters and drones. He also said plans to upgrade the emergency response vehicle system and coastal radar system are ongoing. "I take the opportunity to put to rest a false narrative which is being pushed out there about the CoP saying that he did not have sufficient financial resources."

He explained the records show that at the end of fiscal 2019, the police received over $330 million for goods and services and these funds were supplemented in the mid-year review in May.