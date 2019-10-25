Shooting survivor misses wife’s funeral

The man who survived a shooting which claimed the life of his wife, Ellen Joseph, has missed her funeral at Erin.

Scores of people, including police, attended the funeral on Thursday afternoon, but 46-year-old Robert Mendoza was at the San Fernando General Hospital. He is in serious condition with gunshot wounds to his chest and shoulder, police said.

On October 15 at about 8.30 pm, three gunmen stormed into the family’s home at Rancho Quemado and began shooting, hitting the couple, who were in the living room.

Their two children, five and seven, were in the kitchen. The killers did not harm them.

The injured couple were taken to the Siparia District Health Facility, where Joseph, 30, a nursing student at COSTAATT, died. Mendoza was transferred to the hospital where he had emergency surgery. The gunmen left in a white Tiida. Police later found it burnt at Los Iros beach in Erin.

Police received reports that the gunmen got into a nearby boat which sped off.

Mendoza is the owner of several fishing boats, police said. They believe the shooting was a hit and Mendoza may have been the target. They were unable to confirm the motive for the crime but suspect it may be linked to illegal drugs.

Yesterday South Western Division police expressed concern that the killers might have returned and tried to "finish the job" had Mendoza attended the funeral.

No one has been arrested and investigations continue.