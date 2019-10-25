Senator: TT budget low in transparency

THE budget presentation in TT ranks unfavourably on a world scale in its degree of transparency alleged Independent Senator Josh Drayton in Wednesday’s budget debate.

He said in 2017 TT was scored at just 33 out of 100 by the Open Budget Index run by the International Budget Partnership chaired by US political science professor Michael Lipsky.

Drayton said that on a closer look, TT was given just seven out of 100 for public participation in the budget and 44/100 for budget oversight. Saying the index said only minimal information is provided in the budget, Drayton said he himself had only received thousands of pages of budget documents that very morning. Lamenting a lack of technical support to digest all this, he said, “Independent Senators should have a research assistant to support members as we go through the process.” Opposition Senator Wade Mark joined his call, saying, “We want that too.”

Drayton said the idea of buying a home was beyond many of his peers, among whom a mantra is often mouthed, “We are all broke.”

Calling for a workforce needs assessment, he said current unemployment among a couple of his friends suggested to him that it is unsustainable for the government to continue to fund tertiary education for students who stay employed and so do “give back” to TT by way of income tax.

Drayton urged the government to start to think outside the box, to harness people rather than just spending money. He suggested small fiscal incentives to encourage retirees to volunteer a few hours each week to go to their local community centre to help children with their homework.

“The real change is through people. Be your brother’s touch. We must be willing to experiment with policies, not import them all the time.”