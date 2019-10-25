Rambharat: PP left $100 million unpaid

Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat

AGRICULTURE Minister Clarence Rambharat said a $100 million debt was left unpaid by the former PP government.

Rambharat made this statement during his contribution to the budget debate in the Senate on Thursday.

This situation arose, he said, over a failed attempt by the PP to use CEPEP in agriculture, when work which was supposed to have been done in the agricultural sector was done in the health sector instead. He said no one knows whether the contracts were real and if any work was done.

Rambharat told opposition senators that just like the Life Sport scandal, this was something the UNC "have to live with."

He also said there were many unaccredited tertiary education programmes and institutions under the PP. The Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses Programme (GATE) was so watered down under the PP, he said, that GATE was offered for braiding hair.

He added, "Not that I have a problem with braiding. I don't need braiding."

All the PNM did, he said, was "to put controls in place and establish a means test." He explained that if a sacrifice had to be made where GATE was concerned, a 19-year old person seeking a university education would not be sacrificed in favour of a 50-year-old who has worked for the last 30 years.

Referring to Opposition Senator Taharqa Obika's earlier contribution, Rambharat told senators his mother was a seamstress and after she completed her work she would "take all the scraps and make a mat with it."

Rambharat added this was the "snakes and ladders" contribution which Obika delivered, and it followed the theme of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar's budget contribution in the House of Representatives on October 7.

"In trying to sell everybody the idea of government house and job, you have not addressed your mind to how the bill will be paid," he said.

Earlier in the sitting, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses said the Prime Minister's intellect and savvy was instrumental in TT's regaining and surpassing its standing in the international arena. Under Dr Rowley, Moses said, TT is free of many things. He added these include corruption, "make-up" stories and duplicity.