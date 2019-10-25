Politicians failed TT

Independent Senator Dr Maria Dillon-Remy contributes to the budget debate in Parliament yesterday. - Sureash Cholai

INDEPENDENT Senators Dr Maria Dillon-Remy and Dr Varma Deyalsingh yesterday lamented that politicians had failed TT over the years.

That was the common thread in their respective contributions to the budget debate in the Senate.

Dillon-Remy said it was unfortunate that politicians throughout the course of TT's history had stopped initiatives to benefit the population purely because of politics. She said it would be better if politicians "used their power as servant leaders" of the people.

Dillon-Remy praised Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh for acting on the work of a committee started by his PP predecessors Therese Baptiste-Cornelis and Dr Fuad Khan which had significantly reduced the neo-natal and infant mortality in TT.

"This problem is so devastating for all of us. It took eight years to get to this point," Dillon-Remy said. She added, "I wish that would be the way we act in TT, all the time."

Dillon-Remy said in July 2008, the then Patrick Manning administration started an initiative with Johns Hopkins University to assist with tackling cardio-vascular diseases in TT. She said the initiative was completed in March 2013, but nothing was done. Dillon-Remy lamented that today the cardio-vascular programme is in disarray. While welcoming the construction of a new hospital in Roxborough, Dillon-Remy asked if a feasibility study was done about the services to be provided there. She also welcomed self-government for Tobago. But she regretted that the legislation to achieve this was being brought in a politically charged environment with three elections on the horizon.

Dillon-Remy questioned whether the return of Sunwing Airlines to Tobago later this year would be impacted by the collapse of British tour operator Thomas Cook. She also wanted information of the Apple Leisure Group which has been identified as the operator for the Magdalena Grand Hotel. Deyalsingh agreed with Dillon-Remy. "The politicians have let us down," he said. Referring to corruption allegations under PNM and UNC governments, Deyalsingh said both sides engage in "ping pong attacks" against each other. Declaring that ordinary citizens just want politicians to deal with "bread and butter issues," Deyalsingh remarked, "We have to see if the blame game will continue but at the end of the day, the public will suffer."

After recalling the PP used the controversial Light­house Min­istries of Jesus Christ in Guanapo as one of its election campaign themes in 2010, Deyalsingh said the PP left the structure to ruin and ignored pleas for it to be used by other groups. Deyalsingh said he approached the PP to use the structure as a home for battered women.

Independent Senator Paul Richards lamented successive governments had done little to encourage economic diversification. Richards said tourist numbers for Barbados Crop Over have increased significantly because people identify Rihanna with Barbados and "everyone wants to lime with Rihanna."

Showing off his suit to senators, Richards said it was locally made but more has to be done to help local tailors increase production from five suits a week to 500 per month.