No plan for Petrotrin

The Petrotrin refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre.

AGRICULTURE Minister Clarence Rambharat dismissed Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar's claim that the UNC would reopen Petrotrin's Pointe-a-Pierre refinery if re-elected next year. Rambharat made this statement during the budget debate in the Senate on Thursday, hours after the UNC withdrew an injunction in the High Court in Port of Spain, to block

the sale of Petrotrin’s refinery in Pointe-a-Pierre to Patriotic Energies and Technologies Company Ltd. The company is wholly owned by the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU).

Rambharat told opposition senators, "You have never offered a plan for Petrotrin except to hide the debts in the bogus accounting."

He said this is also reflected by the UNC marching with and then against the OWTU about Petrotrin.

Rambharat also said the UNC continues to try to fool the population with "bogus job-loss figures."

Referring to Persad-Bissessar's budget response on October 7, Rambharat said the opposition does not understand its "transformation plan" was unworkable and could land the country in the hands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In such a circumstance, he said, "The public service will be decimated."

Rambharat added that the UNC had failed to provide the public with any sensible solution to pay the public debt or pay the monthly bill for the public service.

He said none of the opposition senators who had spoken in the debate had focused on revenue and expenditure. Declaring this was what the debate was about, Rambharat said, "If you are not talking about revenue, then you are wasting the country's time."