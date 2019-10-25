No bail for businessman held in pool party raid

VALSAYN businessman Emile Sanowar, who was charged with firearm and ammunition possession after police raided a pool party at Lady Chancellor Heights, St Ann’s, on Monday, has been denied bail under the Bail (Amendment) Act.

Yesterday, Sanowar reappeared before Port of Spain magistrate Aden Stroude, who denied him bail, in keeping with provisions of the act, since he has a pending matter for a similar offence.

On Wednesday, Stroude deferred the question of bail, since police could not provide a copy of Sanowar's criminal record tracing.

Police prosecutors told the magistrate the police computerised system had been down for some time and they were unable to provide Sanowar’s record.

However, Sanowar’s attorney Renuka Rambhajan admitted her client had a 2016 charge that was pending and would have been precluded from bail under the act.

At yesterday’s hearing, Sgt Azard Ali gave the court the tracing, which showed the 2016 pending charge for firearm possession and a conviction for cocaine trafficking.

After denying bail, Stroude adjourned the case to November 6.

Sanowar was charged with possession of a firearm and two rounds of ammunition.

Also appearing in court on a charge arising out of the Lady Chancellor Heights incident was Carlton Comma, who appeared before magistrate Marissa Gomez on a charge of simple possession of cocaine. He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail of $50,000.

During the party raid, police allegedly found 21 women and a 14-year-old girl. The women have since been released. Seventeen other men were also held but later released.