Morris’ copper art for Ms World auction

Miss World TT representative Tya Jané Ramey receives artwork from Glendon Morris who donated this copper repousse work for auction at the competition. -

A sailor masquerader gets separated from his section during the Parade of the Bands and eventually finds himself amidst another band. That band is filled with beautiful women – but there is that one female masquerader who catches his eye. Enticed and drawn to her, the sailor boy eventually engages in a dance with his new-found companion. It is a scenario that has been captured in charismatic fashion by metal sculptor Glendon Morris in a copper repoussé creation he calls The Spirit of Trinidad.

The art work, framed in teak, was recently handed over to Miss World TT Tya Jané Ramey at Morris’ Belmont studio. Ramey, who will represent TT at the Miss World competition in London on December 14, will carry the repoussé to England where it will be auctioned off at an event in support of Beauty with a Purpose, said a media release. Beauty with a Purpose is the humanitarian part of the competition which encourages contestants to be involved in a local charitable cause. The contestant with the most relevant and important charity drive in her country wins an award for her efforts.

Ramey’s charity, which is titled Project Esperanza, has assisted Venezuelan migrant children in TT, along with the support of the La Romaine Migrant Support Group. The children were exposed to local music, art, and a steelband camp facilitated by San Fernando’s Golden Hands Pan Orchestra. For Morris, son of iconic sculptor Ken Morris, the Miss World event offers an opportunity to add another layer to his career. From as early as age ten, he began assisting his father with creating Carnival costumes and started to learn sculpting. By the time he was 20, he was part of a team with his father, artist Carlisle Chang and mas designer Wayne Berkeley at the 1967 International and Universal Exposition in Montreal (Expo 67). Trained in tool and die sinking and sculpture of metal mounds for reproduction at Compo Industries in Canada, Morris added his industrial skills to artistic creation. His metal sculptures and murals have been displayed at Piarco International Airport and at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine – and are to be found in private possessions.