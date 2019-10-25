Maraval man gets 9 years for raping 13-year-old

THE rape of a child reduces to the point of extinction any previous good character of the perpetrator, a High Court judge said as he sentenced a Maraval man to nine years’ hard labour for raping a 13-year-old in October 1997.

“Any non-consensual sexual intercourse is a traumatic and humiliating experience...The victim was 13 years old. She was not able to give consent,” Justice Malcolm Holdip said in sentencing Dexter Williamson, who was convicted by a jury on November 23, 2018.

He added that the rape of a child overwhelmed any other consideration.

“Children should be shielded,” he maintained.

Williamson, 50, received a tongue-lashing from the judge in August last year, when his trial started and he complained of feeling unwell. At the time, he claimed to have been hospitalised and did not come to court on four occasions during the trial, causing several delays.

After he failed to come to court, the jury was allowed to deliberate on its verdict in his absence. After they found him guilty of raping a girl under 14, on October 29, 1997, in Maraval, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He was eventually held.

His was one of the cases chosen to be fast-tracked as part of a new initiative by the Judiciary to get rid of the backlog of older cases still in the system.

On Friday, Williamson was reminded of this and Holdip said his heart condition, which was raised by his attorney Orin Kerr as a mitigating factor, came up each time the court tried to get the trial started, and did not generally interfere with the court’s imposition of a appropriate sentence.

Holdip said, on the basis of press releases from the Children’s Authority and the Child Protection Unit of the police service, there was a high number of sexual offences in TT.

In his sentencing, he referred to an aggravating factor in the case – that another person held down the victim while Williamson raped her.

He also questioned the prisoner’s expression of remorse “for the trauma to the victim and her family” in a probation officer’s report, when the same report said Williamson maintained his innocence.

The State was represented by prosecutor Danielle Thompson.