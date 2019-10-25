Lawyers to use Super Series as preparation for W/Cup

Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Lawyers Cricket Association that are preparing for the World Cup in New Zealand. -

The TT Lawyers Cricket Association is using the Ramps Logistics Super Series Invitational T20 tournament as preparation for the forthcoming Lawyers’ Cricket World Cup. In December, the Lawyers cricket team will travel to New Zealand to compete at the prestigious tournament.

Corporate attorney, Shashi Seecharan explained that the timing of the Ramps Logistics Super Series was ideal for his team as they intensified their preparation for the Lawyers’ World Cup.

“The Super Series provides an excellent opportunity for the Lawyers’ team to face high quality opposition in preparation before the World Cup in New Zealand, which runs from December 30 to January 9. The Lawyers’ Cricket World Cup started in 2007 (India) and New Zealand will be hosting the seventh instalment. Whilst the tournament’s motto is “Cricket for Friendship”, it is highly competitive with several nations taking part such as England, Australia, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Bangladesh and the West Indies,” said Seecharan.

“Several members of the Trinidad Lawyers’ team will form part of the West Indies Team, in New Zealand, thus, we are very grateful for the opportunity to participate in the Super Series. The West Indian team has traditionally done well at World Cups by making it to the semi-final stage on two occasions, thus the Super Series will provide a great opportunity for the team and players to go into the World Cup with some form.”

Lawyers will open their campaign in the Ramps Logistics Super Series on November 3 against Full of Vybz in Group A action at the Sir Frank Worrell Ground, St. Augustine from 1pm. They will come into the match with a lot of training and playing time under their belt.

“The team has been training constantly for the past few months with weekly sessions being held at the National Cricket Centre in Couva and at the Queen’s Park Oval. We recently participated in the Bryan Davis Cup at the Oval and are currently playing in another Charity Tournament in South Trinidad,” Seecharan divulged.

The former captain of the TT Lawyers teams added, “Lawyers from Guyana and Barbados have been invited to join the Trinidad team in some warm up matches before the New Zealand trip. While other matches are being arranged on most weekends, the Super Series will assist a great deal in our World Cup warm-up.”

GROUP A: Full of Vybz, SFBT, Lawyers, Ramps Logistics

GROUP B: Doctors, Real CC, NAPS, Hillview Renegades

Venue: Sir Frank Worrell Ground, St. Augustine