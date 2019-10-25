Lara Academy to host WI vs Sri Lanka

Fans at the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba. -

The Brian Lara Academy will get its first taste of international cricket when the West Indies host Sri Lanka for a T20 International in March, 2021. The announcement was made today by Cricket West Indies (CWI) but is still pending approval by the International Cricket Council.

The Tarouba stadium, named after iconic Windies batsman Brian Lara, was opened on May 12, 2017 and has hosted several regional matches as well as the Caribbean Premier League.

The stadium was originally supposed to be ready for the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup in the Caribbean but was not ready and was hit by cost overruns and several other issues, spanning the PNM and UNC administrations. The only other international cricket venue in Trinidad is the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain.