Khan: CNG under Imbert’s remit

Energy Minister Franklin Khan.

ENERGY Minister Franklin Khan said concerns raised by the Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA) about the Green Fund Levy, Business levy and the margins with which their members operate are matters to be dealt with by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

Khan made these comments to Newsday during the lunch break in the Senate on Wednesday.

He explained that both levies fall under Imbert’s jurisdiction.

The margins, Khan said , fall “between the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Energy.” His ministry, he said, can only advise Imbert on the margins.

Saying this was not a new issue, Khan said, “We are aware that the margin is tight. there are other considerations before we can take the position to offer increased margins.”

He added the matter is being examined but no decision has been taken as yet.

Khan did not comment on the PDA’s alleged threat to reconsider its investment in compressed natural gas (CNG) if its members’ concerns are not addressed. He said he was not going to second-guess the association.