GML on ‘child abuse’ play: ‘We’re sorry’

MORE than a week after the incident, Guardian Media Ltd (GML) has apologised for fake child-abuse claims made during a talk show on one of its radio stations.

The Mixed Nuts morning show on Vibe CT 105FM on October 16 included an interview in which a woman said she put her children in cages to discipline them. She also said her husband put her in a cage when she did something he did not like. This made her a better person, she said.

Listeners called in to share their views and were not told the "interview" was fake.

The Children's Authority (CA) subsequently issued a press release calling the programme "salacious and irresponsible."

The authority had got numerous calls on its hotline about the show, and its emergency response team had immediately taken action.

But when the authority, believing the interview was genuine, tried to get contact information for the woman, someone at the radio station said the "interview" was in fact "a play to create awareness."

The CA called on the Media Association and the Telecommunications Authority (TATT) to intervene.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday morning, TATT CEO Cynthia Reddock-Downes said GML had apologised. She said the authority had received a formal complaint from the CA, which led to its writing to GML.

"They explained why it happened and they also said what is put in place to ensure it does not happen again.

"That is the type of programming that has been happening (on the station), apparently. There's some element of role-playing. What happened is that on that occasion, they did not explain to the public that it was a role-play exercise.

"But apparently that programme has had role-playing over a prolonged period. And because they did not explain that to the public, it means they did not understand what was happening."

She said the station will now have weekly meetings to discuss plans and to ensure everyone is pleased with the planned content.

"They will also be having a training exercise with the hosts as well, particularly targeting when they are dealing with matters relating to children.

As for TATT's response, she said: "We have told all broadcasters – in fact we recently wrote to all broadcasters, reminding them about their responsibility towards children in particular and how matters with children should be dealt with."

She said the authority does not have a concession that would make the station's actions a breach, but it is pleased with the apology.

CA chairman Hanif Benjamin told Newsday he too has accepted the apology.

"They apologised, and I was very moved by the letter we got. It was nice, and they spoke about moving forward, they would put steps in place and that kind of thing. So I was quite moved by that."

Newsday also recently spoke with former Mixed Nuts host Errol Fabien, who defended the station's use of fake interviews and skits. He said they were not used to create mischief, but for listeners to discuss and react to current social issues, and that was not common practice to let the audience know it was not real. He said, "It's just bacchanal."

Reddock-Downes told Newsday it is something TATT would have to look into. She referred to the satirical TV series The Rundown, which airs on CNC3, also an arm of GML, and praised it for always indicating that the content is satirical.

"If that is the purpose of the programming, then we have to consider...when you're dealing with matters related to children and young people, it needs to be something you approach in a sensitive manner. You don't want to end up traumatising your audience and so on. We would really need to look at that programme more."