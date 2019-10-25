Garcia congratulates TTUTA’s first female president

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia has congratulated the TT Unified Teacher’s Association (TTUTA), Antonia De Freitas.

De Freitas created history for the 40-year-old union on Tuesday when she became the first woman elected to this position.

It was also the first time three women had thrown their hats in the ring for the presidential position.

Garcia, taking note of the female race for leadership, said De Freitas's election is particularly noteworthy.

Garcia, himself a former TTUTA president, said in a statement, “It was only a matter of time before a woman took the reins of leadership of the association.”

He also expressed gratitude to outgoing president Lynsley Doodhai, who he said served with distinction.

Doodhai is statute-barred from holdingoffice again, as TTUTA’s constitution allows a two-term limit for the executive. Doodhai served from 2013-2019 as vice president and president.

He will hand over to De Freitas next Thursday.

“The ministry is confident that the cordial and productive relationship it has always enjoyed with the association will continue to thrive under Mrs De Freitas’s stewardship,” Garcia said in the statement.