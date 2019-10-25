Garcia: A/C is problem at Couva West

Education Minister Anthony Garcia

AFTER recent reports of problems at Couva West Secondary School, Education Minister Anthony Garcia told the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives that the school’s main issue was mould caused by dripping water from a faulty air conditioning system.

Newsday reported claims that the school was blighted by problems of sewerage, plumbing and roof leaks.

Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh raised the Couva West issue on behalf on Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh.

Gopeesingh denied Garcia’s previous claims of problems due to sabotage and instead charged they were all due to a lack of maintenance.

The two men argued over whether the school was non-functional or not, Gopeesingh saying yes and Garcia saying no.

Garcia explained, “There is a problem with the school, and the problem is mould. The mould is caused because of faulty air conditioning units, and we have had to condemn the air conditioning units and install slilt units.”

However, in this procedure, the piping was not closed off and so moisture accumulated and caused the mould, he explained.

“Once that is attended to – and I’ve been assured it will be attended to, if not already – we’ll have no problem. So you cannot sit here and say the school is not functioning.”

Gopeesingh retorted, “At the moment, is the school functioning as we speak? Are there students in the school?”

Garcia replied, “Yes.”

Gopeesingh, “I differ from you on that. Couva South (Indarsingh) emphatically asked me to tell you the school is not functional and there are no students in the school.”

Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial then asked if a $5 million allocation covered prefab classrooms at Carapichaima West Secondary School and if any such contractors had yet been paid.

Garcia said, “A still tongue leads to a wise mind.”

Ramdial shot back, "Madam chair, I am asking on behalf on my constituents and the minister is refusing to answer."

Garcia said, “That has been seen about already.”

Ramdial said she was not asking about the construction/installation but payment for them.

Garcia said, "You are asking a different question."

Ramdial and Garcia each lightheartedly accused each other of attacking the other, amid laughter all around.

Garcia said, "Look, you want to get back at me."

Ramdial said, "You attacked me first."

Ramdial again asked if the contractor had been paid and Garcia promised to find out.

Ramdial replied, “Thank you, minister. Now you are working.”