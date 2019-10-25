Dismantling culture of rape and exploitation

THE EDITOR: As a society we cannot continue to do what we have been doing without serious consequences. I was very disappointed to see the pictures of women on the front page of a newspaper when the “secret Sunday party” at Chancellor Hill was busted. Why put their partially disguised faces and scantily-clad bodies at all?

We say we want to end female exploitation and protect those victims who are vulnerable to sexual exploitation, sexual abuse and human trafficking but where were the pictures of the men whom they protected? Where are their faces? Why were these not shown?

Why were the abusers and those who sought to exploit, cheat on their wives and girlfriends, commit adultery, engage in teenage rape (a 14-year-old was found at the scene) and many other ills? Why have these been the people who were protected from the public view?

How these incidents are covered by the media reflect on the views that we continue to have in this society on sexual assault, child rape and domestic violence. We continue to protect the abusers and shame the women who have been abused and/or exploited.

No wonder that we cannot stem the tide of domestic violence in this country, where men continue to believe they are within their rights to treat women in a particular way and where social media and people with agendas continue to highlight and condone a culture of rape and exploitation instead of seeking to dismantle it.

In my opinion, the pictures that have been circulating on social media of scantily-clad women are designed to sway opinion such as blaming the victim, implying victim consent, questioning the credibility of those “fair-skinned foreigners” as it was reported they were drinking heavily.

These women have been targeted and easily exploited because they are vulnerable – their country is in a state of crisis and they need money to send back to families who are hungry and so on. Do not judge them unless we can stand in their shoes and have walked the roads they have walked.

I agree with the former justice minister, Christlyn Moore, who has stated that “there has been a reluctance to prosecute men who pay for sex, while the emphasis seems to be on the women providing the service.”

The time has come for change and the spotlight must be on those who continue to profit from human and sex trafficking and the attendant ills of the abuse of alcohol and drug trafficking over the health and well-being of others.

Just as the fraud and exploitation by the pharmaceutical industries are currently being investigated and exposed, there must be more “paranging” and exposure of these invasively corrupt places which seek to continue a culture of rape and exploitation under the guise of “secret parties” and illicit pleasures.

What are the examples being set here for those younger men and boys who may be tempted and swayed to continue this sexual and emotional abuse of women and teenagers?

To tell the truth, this is not news. It has been happening for a very long time in this country. If the culture of rape and exploitation is to be exposed, to be threatened, to begin to change, there must be a constant hammering by all stakeholders in human rights, social services, religious organisations, teachers, doctors, police, mothers, fathers, everyone.

There is always someone who knows what is happening. Speak up about these ills in our society. Freedom to engage in behaviours that undermine the stability of a country is a deceptive misnomer used by a privileged few when they seek to manipulate and exploit those who are weak and vulnerable.

DR MARGARET NAKHID-CHATOOR

clinical and educational psychologist

president, TT Association of Psychologists