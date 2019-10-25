Agriculture, tourism– making them work

THE EDITOR: Ask any politician to choose between making a policy decision that is for the long-term good of the country and one that will get him or her elected next time around and you arrive at the raison d’etre for our 2020 budget.

Even the average corner limer knows that our energy industry, as it is currently formulated, is on a slow boat to oblivion, with ever decreasing revenues over the coming decade. Of course, it remains our major player, but similar to Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portuguese national football team, still No 1 but with a limited shelf life.

While people welcome the Finance Minister’s removal of taxes from all facets of agriculture, we also need the following incentives:

* Legislation to compel all commercial banks to commit a minimum of five per cent of their loan portfolios to agriculture.

* Establishment of a minimum labour wage of $28 a day for agricultural workers with the Government to pay half of the salaries. In other words, transfer all Cepep workers to viable agricultural enterprises and then hire specialist contractors to clean and maintain roads, drains etc.

* Provide specialist assistance free of charge to farmers in the form of expert advice from suitably qualified and experienced practitioners, who will also provide the correct fertilisers and pesticides in the required doses, free of charge.

The most important policy measure of all to support agriculture is the establishment of a world class praedial larceny squad, backed up by a court that processes all such cases within one-two weeks of the offence, with the most severe penalties imaginable for these who dear to steal the crops of our hard working farmers.

Regarding tourism, any number of local experts have laid out the road map for developing a really viable tourism industry for both islands. In this regard, I suggest the Government has another look at the wonderful way forward enunciated by the well-recognised local expert in the business, John Bell.

Bell has led a very successful career in the industry for countless years, has received many awards and is highly recognised by the Caribbean hospitality industry. Look to him and other experts who have enjoyed long and successful careers in agriculture and stop appointing inexperienced young party hacks to the highest posts in the most important industry of the future.

Finally, I remind the Finance Minister and Prime Minister that five years ago when our Caricom neighbour Suriname faced a precipitous decline in the value of the minerals which represented a majority of its revenue, its president made the brave decision to cut the national budget in half – in one year.

Yes, it did throw the Suriname economy into serious chaos and many small businesses went bankrupt quickly, while unemployment increased. However, over time the economy settled down, at a lower level, but they are at least living in the real world.

With five years of TT deficit budgets, we have continued to inhabit a Goldilocks fantasy world of finance, where the debts to the big bad wolf keep rising every year. When they become due, it is not going to be pretty.

GREGORY WIGHT

Maraval