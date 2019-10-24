Youth Linkers told to protect character

Forty budding professionals in Republic Bank’s Youth Link Apprenticeship programme were yesterday encouraged to guard and protect their character by the bank’s GM (group human resources) Anna-Maria Garcia-Brooks.

Garcia-Brooks was addressing participants during the launch of the 34th edition of the programme at the bank’s head office, Park Street, Port of Spain. She told participants it is sometimes good to unplug for a bit.

“Don’t become consumed with Instagram, Snapchat, Whatsapp or Facebook trends. Nobody posts about their failures.

“You only see the glory but not the whole story. As young professionals always remember that your character is all that you have. Guard and protect it jealousy.”

Garcia-Brooks told the participants they needed to control themselves.

“I am sure we’re all familiar with the term ‘reboot’, as it relates to technology. The most commonly used function to remedy these types of difficulties is the Control, Alt, Delete keyboard command.

“The combination of keys can be pressed at any time to terminate an application and start afresh.”

Garcia-Brooks told the students that was exactly what she wanted to do with her life, “I wanted to CTRL, ALT, DELETE my secondary school experiences.

I was not ready to accept the changes that lay ahead, embrace uncertainty and step outside her comfort zone.”

She said at some point or another everyone wish that life came with a reboot button.

Garcia-Brooks said something as easy as flipping a switch or snapping fingers to undo some mistakes of the past or to relive certain momentous occasions in life.

Garcia-Brooks said the apprenticeship programme has been a beacon, providing the guidance and support needed to navigate the arduous seas of early adult life.

She said the Youth Link Programme is meant to be that sturdy bridge that takes young adults safely to the start of their career.