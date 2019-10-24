UNC: Talks with EBC fruitful

UNC chairman David Lee

UNC deputy leader David Lee said today’s talks with the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) were “very frank and fruitful,” amid an ongoing engagement he said was fluid.

Newsday met a five-man UNC team led by Lee and Senator Wade Mark outside the EBC headquarters on Frederick Street, Port of Spain, after they held talks lasting about two hours with EBC commissioners and chief elections officer Fern Narcis-Scope.

“We covered many issues where we had concerns that the public had written us on, and we feel at the end of the day we are in a better place."

Lee said the UNC will now await "some correspondence and answers" from the EBC on issues the party raised about the process on election day. He said the party had got a response on the voting process.

On the registration process, we were assured that 'certain things' could not happen and we will wait on their correspondence on that to give us comfort that at the end of the day, the country will have free and fair elections...both local government and general elections.”

He said through these talks the UNC will seek assurance that the rights of the party and its supporters are being looked after.

“We will continue to engage them. The process is still a fluid process with the EBC.”

Mark said the party will issue a formal statement later.

EBC corporate communications manager Bobbi Rogers told Newsday she was preparing a media statement to be issued soon.