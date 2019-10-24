UNC senator: Can police shoot well?

OPPOSITION Senator Sean Sobers alleged police officers may be insufficiently trained in shooting their firearms, speaking in yesterday’s Senate budget debate, but Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said specialist units train daily while standards are set for regular officers.

Sobers said the Police Academy does not have its own shooting range as he was told by instructors, but must instead trek to use the Defence Force range at Chaguaramas. As a result some fire only once, on the day they get their qualification, he said. Sobers said the Chaguaramas range is haphazard, with police officers using gas-operated weapons to mimic the use of real ammunition. “There is no training of police officers to shoot at night,” he added, saying this could lead to problems in real life shoot outs at night.

Griffith told Newsday that the police front line tactical units such as MOPS, SORT, GB and Special Branch train on a regular basis, often daily. He described TT’s elite police units as “second to none in the world.” Regular police officers on the beat must visit the range a minimum of once per year, as stated in the recent budget.

Griffith said with US Embassy help, the police service is creating simulator that trains officers how to react in a range of scenarios some of which will require a response by pepper spray, tasers and batons, too promote a minimum use of force policy.