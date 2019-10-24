UNC candidate withdraws He tells media first before party

NOT ME AND UNC: Clint “Youngblue” Davis, seen here in a photo on his Facebook page, has withdrawn as the UNC’s local govt election candidate for Mon Repos/Navet. -

A UNC candidate has withdrawn from the December 2 local government elections. Clint Davis chose to break the news to the media before informing his party. Davis, the candidate for Mon Repos/Navet in the San Fernando City Corporation, withdrew yesterday.

Although he announced his withdrawal to the media at 4 pm, Davis was still in the process of writing to his former political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to tell her of his decision. UNC co-ordinator for San Fernando Danny Maharaj was caught unawares.

“He has withdrawn?” Maharaj asked the Newsday when he was contacted for a comment. “I have no official knowledge of that right now.” Davis’ withdrawal comes a day after UNC councillor in the Tunapuna Piarco Regional Corporation Kublal Paltoo crossed the floor to the People’s National Movement (PNM), after he was replaced as a candidate.

Known in the entertainment world as “Youngblue,” Davis, 34, said the injunction filed by UNC Senator Wayne Sturge against government to stop the sale of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery to OWTU’s Patriotric Energies and Technologies Company Ltd, until Finance Minister Colm Imbert reconvenes the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Energy Affairs, was the proverbial straw which broke the camel’s back.

A resident of Cocoyea Village, San Fernando, Davis said when he joined the UNC about three months ago and was selected to be the party’s flagbearer in Mon Repos/Navet district, he had a vision of bringing about change. He said he saw a need in his community and wanted to make a difference.

“But I was not getting the support to mount my campaign. People were willing to walk with me, but they (UNC) were not giving me anything to give them (prospective voters). I was not even getting T-shirts,” he said. Davis said he was in constant discussions with party heads, trying to hold on and make that difference, “but when I watch what they doing to the OWTU, I said that is not right.

“The OWTU is trying to organise and help people get back jobs and open back Petrotrin, and they (UNC) want to put an injunction towards that. That is obstruction, because they are taking food out of people’s mouths, and that is not right.” Davis said he has no intention of joining another party, at the moment.