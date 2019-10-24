Tunapuna man on 13 charges denied bail

A 20-year-old Tunapuna man was denied bail when he appeared before a Tunapuna magistrate this morning charged with a battery of offences including grievous sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping and malicious damage.

Dirrel Bullen appeared before magistrate Adrian Darmanie in the Tunapuna Magistrates' First Court this morning on three counts of grievous sexual assault, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of robbery, malicious damage, possession of a gun and ammunition and discharging a weapon in public.

In considering whether Bullen should be granted bail, court prosecutors raised the issue of Bullen's neglect to adhere to bail conditions in previous matters of gun possession and robbery.

They said Bullen was required to report to the nearest police station as part of the conditions for these offences ,which he failed to do.

Bullen was denied bail and is expected to reappear in court on Nobember 21.